Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked the authorities at the passport office to speed up the process that will eventually lead to online applications, to make it more consumer-friendly in order to allow more Ghanaians to acquire passports.

NPP Communications Director for the Akwatia Constituency, Nana Obeng-Danquah, has appealed to all and sundry to exercise patience by giving the Akufo-Addo administration more time to put the country in order.

Parliament has approved the annual estimates of GH¢ 398,676,032 for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for the 2017 financial year.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says he is playing each game as if its his last after revealing his injury hell almost forced him to quit football. 

Upbeat multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste and philanthropist, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, of career name, "Okyeame Kwame" has received a United States Presidential Volunteer Service Award for an outstanding humanitarian effort.

Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co Ltd [CHERY.UL] has filed a complaint with the country's trademark regulator over Mercedes-Benz's use of the "EQ" name for a line of green-energy vehicles, throwing up a potential road block for the Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) unit in the world's largest electric car market.

The Ministry of Health has announced Robert Cudjoe as its new head of Public Relations.

U.S. Republican lawmakers struggling to overcome differences over new healthcare legislation confronted a stark choice after President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum: pass the bill on Friday or keep Obamacare in place.

